Clarke County School District taps new operations chief to replace retiring Dexter Fisher

Garrick Askew, who previously worked in the Paulding County school system, has been named the new chief of operations for the Clarke County School District.

The Clarke County School District has announced a new chief of operations to replace Dexter Fisher, who is retiring in May and running for an Athens-Clarke commission seat.

Garrick Askew will begin May 31, the day Fisher retires.

Fisher is one of three candidates who qualified to run for the commission in District 5 in the May 24 election.

Askew will head the school district's Operations Department, which oversees areas such as transportation, nutrition, facilities, technology and more.

Askew previously worked in the Paulding County School District for several years in multiple positions, including as the executive director of school operations support and executive director of high schools.

Askew is an alum of the University of Georgia, where he received his doctorate in education.

"I am excited to return to Athens in this capacity in the Clarke County School District,” Askew said. “I look forward to working with the team and to providing our community of students with the highest quality of services.”

