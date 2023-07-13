Clarke County Sheriff hosting youth summit for middle school kids

The Clarke County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a free youth summit for middle school students on Saturday, July 15 at the Boys & Girls Club at 440 Dearing St. Ext. in Athens.

The event will be held 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and is aimed at providing skills for youth to deal with current societal issues.

The program focuses on gun violence prevention, gang violence prevention, and a mock law enforcement stop.

By addressing these subjects, the sheriff’s office “aims to equip young persons with the tools to promote safety, foster positive decision making and build stronger communities,” according to the sheriff’s office.

The student will be provided insight into the consequences of gun violence and engage in a platform about the dangers associated with gangs.

The sheriff’s office said its sponsors, Georgia Power and Athens Coca-Cola, helped stage the event so it can be free.

A lunch will be provided for participants during which times they can connect with law enforcement professionals and other community members.

Drug bust: Appalachian drug agents arrest five in fentanyl trafficking racket in north Georgia

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Clarke County Sheriff hosts event to educate students on gun violence