Clarks Green man charged with unauthorized use of girlfriend's vehicle

Jul. 11—Clarks Summit borough police charged a Clarks Green man Saturday with unauthorized use of his girlfriend's vehicle.

Braden Healy, 35, of Lansdowne Avenue, was charged with taking the vehicle without permission, according to a criminal complaint and affidavit.

An investigation began Saturday at 2:50 a.m., when police received a call from Amanda Krieg claiming Healy had taken her 2018 Audi Q5 without her permission, the complaint and affidavit say.

She said she last spoke with Healy at 1 a.m. on Saturday, and she went to sleep, awoke later and discovered he and the vehicle were gone, the affidavit said. She also got a call from the vehicle's security company informing her that the vehicle had been in an accident and Healy was being taken to a hospital, the affidavit said.

Healy was involved in a crash at an unspecified location on Interstate 81 north and the Pennsylvania State Police handled that incident, the affidavit said.

No further information was released or available.

— JIM LOCKWOOD