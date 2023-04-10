Clarks Hill man suspected of sexual battery

Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office/file illustration

CLARKS HILL, Ind. — Donald Edward Abston's mugshot shows a man with a black eye, cuts on his nose and a gash stitched closed on his forehead, indicating that he lost whatever fight he might have been in — which he did, according to the Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office.

Abston, 29, invited two women in the 9600 block of White Street in Clarks Hill to his girlfriend's residence, where he was staying, according to the police reports from a Thursday night fight and sexual battery investigation. His girlfriend was not home at the time, police said.

Abston's conversations with the two women made them uncomfortable, and one of the woman wrangled the children they had with them and left, police said.

After the woman left with the children, police said Abston began trying to kiss the woman who was left. He also was touching her in a sexual manner, according to police.

The woman managed to escape and went back to her residence in the same block. She locked herself in the bathroom, but Abston forced his way into the home and convinced the woman to come out of the bathroom, police said.

When she emerged from the bathroom, Abston pushed her into a bedroom and began kissing her and grabbing her in a sexual manner, police said.

The woman's phone rang, creating an excuse to step away from Abston, police said.

The woman used this escape to call a friend, Tyler Collins, 30, of Lafayette, who showed up a short time later, according to the sheriff's office.

By 9:55 p.m. Thursday, a 911 call was made about a fight — allegedly between Abston and Collins — outside a home in the 9600 block of White Street in Clarks Hill.

Deputies sped there, but Collins was gone before the deputies arrived. They found Abston bloodied and bruised.

Deputies drove Abston to a hospital, where he was treated, according to police. Then deputies booked him into the Tippecanoe County Jail on suspicion of sexual battery, two counts of battery, residential entry, burglary, and stalking, according to his book-in card. He remained incarcerated Monday afternoon without bond, according to online jail records.

Deputies arrested Collins at his home in the 900 block of North Wagon Wheel Trail in Lafayette. He was jailed on suspicion of battery resulting in bodily injury, according to his book-in card. Collins was no longer incarcerated by Monday afternoon.

