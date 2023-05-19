Clarks Summit man again charged with stalking

May 18—Peter Giermanski, locked in a Northumberland County state prison for stalking his ex-wife, sent their children letters discussing his new "violent" friends and recounting a story of a man who killed his wife and got away with it, Clarks Summit police said.

"I have lots of new friends who may be quite beneficial for us," read one letter quoted in a police affidavit alleging a new felony count of stalking. "I have made lots of new friends here, some have done violent things, but at the end of the day people are people and I would rather be friends than enemies, you never know when this networking will come in handy."

Lackawanna County Judge Michael J. Barrasse sentenced Giermanski, 43, to one to two years in state prison followed by three years of special probation in November 2021 for repeatedly stalking Jessica Bevard, formerly Jessica Giermanski.

At the time he was sentenced, he was already on home confinement serving an aggregate 21-to-24-month sentence set in spring 2020 for repeatedly violating a protection-from-abuse order.

During the sentencing hearing, Bevard said she worried he would "completely snap" and added, "these restrictions and safety measures did not protect me."

A state prison sentence did not seem to deter him either, according to charging documents.

Giermanski, of Clarks Summit, wrote 35 letters to the children from October 2021 to date. In one, Giermanski, who worked in commercial aviation, wrote that a man told him about another man who killed his wife before she could divorce him by sending her to Atlantic City on a plane that "mysteriously crashes."

Bevard told the police she found the letters upsetting and she feared for her safety.

Bevard declined to comment. An attorney who last represented Giermanski, Todd Johns, said he had not been contacted regarding this case.

Giermanski remains locked up at the state Correctional Institution at Coal Twp.

Story continues

His arraignment on the new offense is pending.

