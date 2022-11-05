Clarks Summit man charged in child porn bust

Nov. 4—A Clarks Summit man is charged with disseminating child pornography and related counts following an investigation by the Lackawanna County District Attorney's Office.

Jonathan S. Johnson, 29, 514 Highland Ave., posted $25,000 bond and is due in court for a preliminary hearing Nov. 16. Attempts to reach him were unsuccessful. It was unclear if he had an attorney.

Detectives John Kane and Sheryl Turner followed up on a tip reported by the messaging app Kik that pornographic videos of children had been uploaded to their systems by a specific account.

Investigators traced the IP address, a set of numbers given to a computer as it connects to the internet, back to Johnson, they said.

Johnson told detectives he knew it was wrong but the "demon on his shoulder" compelled him, police said.

— JOSEPH KOHUT