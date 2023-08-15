Clarks Summit man charged with taking gravel from borough DPW lot

Aug. 14—A Clarks Summit man faces a misdemeanor theft charge after police say he helped himself to a scoop of gravel from a borough Department of Public Works storage lot.

An officer spotted Albert Joseph Viselli, 65, traveling up Marion Street with the load of modified gravel in the bucket of an orange Kubota tractor the afternoon of July 16, borough police said.

A summons issued by Magisterial District Judge Paul Keeler set Viselli's preliminary hearing on the theft by unlawful taking charge and a related summary count of disorderly conduct for Sept. 11 at 9 a.m.

According to a criminal complaint filed Aug. 7 by Patrolman Kevin Yetkowskas, the officer was on routine patrol when he saw Viselli transporting the stone and then noticed a similar-sized scoop missing from the DPW storage pile in the 300 block of Marion.

The officer stopped Viselli, of 420 W. Grove St., who said he took the gravel from the borough lot to fix a "bad spot" where people have problems with vehicles, the complaint said.

"It's a borough project," he told the officer.

Yetkowskas asked him if the borough manager was aware of the issue.

"Probably not," Viselli replied, according to the complaint.

The officer later followed Viselli back down Marion, where he returned the gravel to the storage lot, police said.

Both DPW Foreman Jay Miller and Borough Manager Virginia Kehoe told Yetkowskas they had no knowledge of any project and did not authorize Viselli to take material from the borough lot, the complaint said. Kehoe set the value of the stone at $30.

