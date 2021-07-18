Clarks Summit police seek armed bank robber

Jul. 18—A gunman robbed the PS Bank at the Summit Square Saturday, borough police said.

The incident occurred around 11:42 a.m. at the bank at 100 Old Lackawanna Trail.

The suspect, described as a middle-aged white man wearing a mask, baseball cap, peach- or salmon-colored polo shirt and khaki cargo pants, brandished a gun and got away with an unspecified amount of cash, said Clark Summit police Officer Kevin Yetkowskas.

The suspect fled in a dark Chevrolet Avalanche.

