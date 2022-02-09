Clarksburg man sentenced to 10 years for accessory to murder

Feb. 8—A Clarksburg man was sentenced Tuesday to serve 10 years in prison after he testified to disposing of handgun used to kill a Frederick teen in 2020.

Brian B. Henry, 28, through a plea agreement pleaded guilty Oct. 14, 2021, to being an accessory after the fact to first-degree murder in the killing of 19-year-old Jaemari A. Anderson. The state abandoned the remaining charges against Henry, including first-degree murder.

Anderson died after police say he was shot in the head Sept. 6, 2020, near a walking path in the Waterside community of Frederick where he lived.

Three men were charged with first-degree murder in his death. The reported triggerman, Silver Spring resident Daniel A. Flythe, 27, was sentenced last month to 40 years for first-degree murder. A jury in November found Frederick resident Jordan B. Hooks, 29, guilty of involuntary manslaughter, second-degree assault and conspiracy to commit second-degree assault. His sentencing is scheduled for March 4.

Through his plea deal, Henry testified as the state's witness in the Hooks trial. Henry testified that he himself ran from the scene after Anderson was shot, fled in a vehicle with Flythe, then tossed the gun out the window of the car.

In court Tuesday, defense attorney Andrew Jezic highlighted Henry's cooperation with law enforcement and his desire to make amends.

"He ended up doing the right thing," Jezic said, while acknowledging Henry's actions surrounding Anderson's death were terrible.

Jezic claimed Henry did not know anyone would be shot, nor did he encourage it.

The defense attorney said Henry's testimony garnered unwanted attention. Henry has received six death threats, Jezic said, and is under protective custody at the detention center.

Assistant State's Attorney Tim Gilbert characterized Henry's statements as "generally accurate" and said they helped the jury reach its decision in the Hooks case by filling in pieces of events that were missing. However, Gilbert said this cooperation does not overshadow other actions by Henry. He didn't stop to help Anderson after he was shot or call for help, Gilbert pointed out.

Story continues

The state sought 10 years of incarceration for Henry, on the high end of the sentencing guidelines, which recommended four to 10 years.

Judge Scott L. Rolle asked Henry directly why he did what he did.

"I feel like if I would have stayed there I would have been shot as well," Henry said.

Both the victim's and defendant's families offered statements before Rolle issued the sentence.

Lucille Anderson, Jaemari Anderson's mother, took a seat next to the prosecutors and turned to face Henry. She wore a shirt emblazoned with the words, "Long live Mari," Mari being Jaemari Anderson's nickname.

"I go out on the balcony at night and I look for him," she said. "I miss my son so much."

Lucille Anderson lost not only her son, she said, but the chance to have a grandchild or a daughter-in-law.

She encouraged Henry to make better decisions, for himself and his family.

"I'ma look you right in your eye and say this, I forgive you," Anderson said as Henry stared back at her. "I love you from the bottom of my heart."

Anderson also offered forgiveness to Flythe when he was sentenced.

James Anderson, Jaemari Anderson's father, in brief comments Tuesday said his only son's death has been a painful tragedy.

Through tears, Henry's mother thanked the Andersons.

"Without your forgiveness to him first, I wouldn't be able to move on," she said.

Henry's mother and aunts spoke to the remorse Henry has and the positive change they've seen in him since he started taking medication for his depression. They described a difficult childhood marked by the death of Henry's father and absence of his mother.

Eventually, Henry addressed the Anderson family directly, at times glancing at a paper in his hands.

"Thank you for forgiving me," Henry said. "I am deeply sorry for your loss."

Jaemari Anderson was his friend and someone he will miss, he said.

"I can only imagine how I would feel if I lost one of my children," Henry said.

Rolle commended Henry for his cooperation but rejected Jezic's suggestion that Henry should receive another benefit in addition to the plea agreement. Throwing the gun out was a "blatant" attempt to get rid of evidence, Rolle said, and Henry did nothing to help Jaemari Anderson as he bled on the ground.

Jezic sought a lighter sentence. If the judge would not grant a sentence of time served, Henry would take a sentence of 18 months and waive credit for time served, he said. If nothing else, Jezic requested a sentence on the mid-to-low range of the sentencing guidelines.

Rolle denied the defense's request to have part of Henry's sentence served locally after Jezic raised concern over Henry's safety going to a new prison. Henry did receive credit for time served since December 2020.

As Henry was escorted away to carry out his sentence, several of his loved ones blew kisses from the courthouse bench.

James and Lucille Anderson walked out, alone.

Follow Mary Grace Keller on Twitter: @MaryGraceKeller