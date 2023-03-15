Clarksdale man charged with sexually assaulting a minor

Mar. 14—OXFORD — A man accused of molesting an Oxford juvenile last month has been charged and released.

On Feb. 14, Oxford police took a walk-in report regarding a sexual assault of a minor. The investigation pointed authorities to Joshua Bright, 32, of Clarksdale. The Greenwood Police Department assisted in locating Bright who was arrested March 11 and charged with molesting — touching a child for lustful purposes.

For his initial appearance, Bright was taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge and issued a $30,000 bond. He posted bond and was released from the county jail Monday March 13 around 3:30 p.m.

