Clarkson’s Farm holds a mirror up to Can’t-Do Britain

One of the many strengths of Clarkson’s Farm, the second series of which is now being streamed on Amazon Prime, is the cast of characters who act as perfect foils to the controversial television host as he blunders from one agricultural mistake to the next muddy disaster.

In the first series, Kaleb Cooper, the 24-year-old farmhand, provided the parochial competence to offset Jeremy Clarkson’s worldly ineptitude; Gerald Cooper (no relation) is the totally unintelligible stonewalling ying to Clarkson’s hyper-articulate yang.

In the second series it is Charlie Ireland, the ultra competent land agent, who comes to the fore, acting as an unflappable Virgil to Clarkson’s constantly flapping Dante as they both descend into the hell of farming red tape, subsidies and, in the middle of the ninth circle, planning applications.

If Clarkson’s main obstacle to managing Diddly Squat Farm in the first series was his own staggering inexperience and incompetence, in the second it is bureaucracy.

The programme, which is busy breaking viewing records for Amazon, has already done more to highlight the parlous state of the country’s farming industry than a thousand editorials, select committee meetings or National Farmers Union conferences ever could. A spoonful of self-deprecating buffoonery clearly helps the polemic go down.

The timing has also been fortuitous. With the latest episodes airing just as the UK’s supermarkets are hit by a shortage of tomatoes and cucumbers, it will help shoppers understand the daily struggles farmers go through to keep the nation fed.

Clarkson has had to deal with high energy and fertiliser costs, labour shortages, the uncertainty about whether the Government will replace European Union subsidies and new trade deals that potentially favour foreign farmers.

The programme also illustrates the uneasy trade-off between keeping the price of food down in a cost of living crisis and the importance of food security when global supply chains have become increasingly vulnerable to disruption. No wonder Clarkson is being feted by farmers up and down the country.

Not content with that, the new season also highlights the Byzantine bureaucracy of the country’s planning systems and the computer-says-no mentality of many local governments.

Clarkson’s latest wheeze is to turn a lambing shed into a restaurant, which will serve beef from the cattle he has reared as well as the produce from neighbouring farms. This, one would have thought, is perfectly in keeping with the Government’s drive to get farmers to diversify into other money-making activities. One would have failed to reckon with West Oxfordshire County Council.

Notwithstanding the obviously one-eyed slant given to the facts by the programme makers and Clarkson’s preternatural gift for rubbing people up the wrong way, some of the council’s decisions are utterly baffling. They turn down an application to build a car park for his farm shop, which would clearly alleviate some of the traffic on the road leading to the local village.

They even stop Clarkson building a track across his own land, which Ireland is forced to admit is a new one on him.

One of the most extraordinary aspects of the whole episode is the revelation that Clarkson’s only means of appeal lies in Westminster. This means that a secretary of state would effectively be deciding the fate of a barn in Oxfordshire.

Not that it gets that far as, by the programme’s estimate, an appeal would cost nearly half a million quid. If that’s too much for the millionaire host of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire, it’s clearly beyond the reach of almost every other farmer in the country. The obvious conclusion is that planning decisions are effectively carved in stone and unimpeachable.

This is a much bigger issue than one small restaurant in the Cotswolds; it's indicative of a can't-do attitude that is holding back the economy.

No one needs telling that this country’s property market has long been a total basket case. One recent revelation was that, despite British ambitions of becoming a science superpower, planning backlogs mean the UK is not building enough laboratories.

There is an estimated demand for over 335,000 square feet of new lab space in Oxford and Cambridge every year. And yet we are only building about 150,000 sq ft. That's nearly 200,000 sq ft of unmet demand, leading to higher rents soaking up money that could otherwise be spent on research and development.

Residential property is even more dysfunctional. On Monday, the house building industry warned that the number of new properties completed each year in England could slump to its lowest level since the Second World War. High property prices are obviously leading to issues of generational inequality, but large regional disparities, along with stamp duty, are also likely to be one of the reasons for the UK’s dire productivity problems.

Those living in regions with low house prices find it next to impossible to move to regions with higher house prices, where there tend to be better paid jobs and higher levels of productivity. As Michael Saunders, the former Bank of England rate-setter, points out, this distortion of “internal migration flow” means many Brits are actually moving in the opposite direction. Call it “levelling down” if you like.

Saunders also believes that low housing supply and reduced mobility is one of the reasons why Brits have such long commutes, which “may adversely affect people’s health and hence workforce participation”. That’s probably worth bearing in mind as politicians and economists sit around scratching their heads and wondering why so many 50-somethings have decided to take early retirement.

The Government did, in fairness, try to kick-start reform of the planning process in 2020 but this ground to halt last year in the face of backbench rebellions and is now languishing in the long grass of further consultations. On Monday, Keir Starmer pledged that Labour will relax planning rules to build new infrastructure and help young people buy their own homes in a bid to boost the economy. It’s a laudable aim but the Devil will obviously be in the detail.

One potential issue is Labour’s support for further devolution as championed in the report authored by Gordon Brown last year. This could end up handing more power to the likes of West Oxfordshire County Council.

If that’s the case, what will change? Diddly squat.