Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN) Shares Could Be 26% Above Their Intrinsic Value Estimate

Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN) by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. We will take advantage of the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model for this purpose. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Crunching The Numbers

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 Levered FCF (£, Millions) UK£59.1m UK£62.9m UK£52.8m UK£47.0m UK£43.5m UK£41.4m UK£40.0m UK£39.3m UK£38.9m UK£38.7m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x3 Analyst x3 Est @ -16.1% Est @ -10.99% Est @ -7.41% Est @ -4.91% Est @ -3.16% Est @ -1.93% Est @ -1.07% Est @ -0.47% Present Value (£, Millions) Discounted @ 5.4% UK£56.1 UK£56.6 UK£45.1 UK£38.1 UK£33.5 UK£30.2 UK£27.8 UK£25.8 UK£24.2 UK£22.9

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = UK£360m

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 0.9%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 5.4%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = UK£39m× (1 + 0.9%) ÷ (5.4%– 0.9%) = UK£877m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= UK£877m÷ ( 1 + 5.4%)10= UK£520m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is UK£880m. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of UK£36.4, the company appears slightly overvalued at the time of writing. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

The Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Clarkson as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 5.4%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.919. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Moving On:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. Why is the intrinsic value lower than the current share price? For Clarkson, we've put together three additional aspects you should consider:

Risks: For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Clarkson (1 shouldn't be ignored!) that you should be aware of before investing here. Future Earnings: How does CKN's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

