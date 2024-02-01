Clarkson's Farm shares first look at season three as show confirms release date

Clarkson’s Farm has shared a first glimpse of the highly anticipated third series set to launch on Prime Video in May.

Fans can expect more trials and tribulations in the upcoming instalment as Jeremy Clarkson, his girlfriend Lisa Hogan, farm hands Kaleb Cooper, Gerald Cooper and cheerful Charlie Ireland tackle his 1,000 acre holding in the Cotswolds.

The third series finds Diddly Squat facing some seriously daunting challenges - the crops are failing in the severe hot weather, inflation has driven prices of supplies sky high, dreams for the beloved restaurant are dashed and the farm shop also faces closure.

Clarkson urgently needs to come up with creative new ways of making ends meet and turns his attention to hundreds of acres of unfarmed land in the hunt for a profit.

Those creative ways involve everything from goats and pigs to mushrooms, nettles and deer, while someone new arrives to Diddly Squat, which puts Mr Cooper's nose out of joint.

Series three will be available to stream from Friday, May 3.

Clarkson pictured with (L-R) Gerald Cooper, Charlie Ireland, Lisa Hogan and Kaleb Cooper in the upcoming third series (Prime Video)

Confirmation of season three's release date comes after Hogan revealed that Clarkson’s Farm had been renewed for a fourth series late last year.

In September, Deadline first reported that Amazon was “in talks with Clarkson” over another instalment of his farming documentary series.

The following month Clarkson’s partner of six years confirmed the reports on Instagram, something the streaming service has only just announced.

Dropping a massive hint about season four, Hogan posted a photo of the show’s film crew at the time, captioned: “Penultimate week #ClarksonsFarm #Tractor #AmazonPrime."

In response to the update, a fan commented under the post: “Hopefully not the penultimate week of the penultimate season", to which Hogan tellingly replied: “...Nope.”

Another social media follower questioned: “And season 4??” and Hogan responded with an emoji of an “OK” gesture.

Elsewhere, Clarkson's farm hand Kaleb Cooper recently admitted he missed the former Top Gear host, who he is known to bicker with on the show, when he went off to film motoring TV series The Grand Tour.

Speaking in The Times about their friendship, the breakout star of Clarkson’s Farm Cooper said: “I resented Jeremy slightly the first time I met him but not because he had a farm — it was because he asked me to drive the tractor more slowly past his house so his cat could run around safely.

“I ignored that because we were so busy. And to be honest, I didn’t know who he was.

“I didn’t have time to watch TV. Sometimes the odd sports car would be delivered (for a motoring review) and I’d think, ‘who’s this flash git then?’. But we have become quite close now.

“He recently went off to Africa to film The Grand Tour and after a couple of days I actually missed him. He’s been a father figure to me when it comes to understanding TV.

“I’ve learned from the best there is and — I can’t believe I’m saying this — when he’s not pissing me off, there is love there.”

Clarkson's Farm season one and two is available to stream now on Prime Video.