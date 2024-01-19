Clarkson's Farm star Kaleb Cooper releases charity sheep rap

Kaleb Cooper's fun song also explores the pressures and loneliness that farmers can experience

Clarkson's Farm star Kaleb Cooper has released a rap song about his dislike of sheep to raise funds for a farming charity.

All profit from I Can't Stand Sheep!, which came out on Thursday, is going to the Royal Agricultural Benevolent Institution (RABI), based in Botley, Oxfordshire.

One of the themes explored in the song is loneliness in the farming industry.

The charity called it "an incredible gesture".

The Royal Agricultural Benevolent Institution said the rap was "fantastic"

"Never did I think I'd be saying these words, that I'm releasing a record," Mr Cooper said.

"When you listen to it, you'll realise why I didn't ever think it was possible - my singing voice isn't a match for my farming skills by any stretch."

The 25-year-old farming contractor is known for his outspoken views on sheep and said he had "a lot of fun" creating the record.

He added that he hoped people liked it, but there was also a "serious" side to it.

"As a community, farmers are only too aware of how pressurised the industry has become, the farming way of life can feel lonely at times," he explained.

"I wanted to make sure that if people are struggling they have somewhere to reach out to."

'Incredible gesture'

Set to the tune of The Floral Dance, the single includes RABI's helpline number.

The charity provides mental health support, as well as financial, emotional and practical help.

Caron Whaley, RABI director of services, said they were "delighted" to have been supported with the "fantastic" single.

"Kaleb's wonderful rap... crucially reminds farming people that RABI is here to help them 24/7 in times of need," she said.

"He's an extremely popular advocate of the farming community, and for him to use his global fanbase to raise both funds and awareness for RABI is an incredible gesture."

Mr Cooper has also launched a bursary that supports Royal Agricultural University students.

