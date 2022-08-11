Clarkston man accused of stealing dump truck in Lewiston

Aug. 11—ASOTIN — A 52-year-old Clarkston man was arrested in Asotin County for allegedly stealing a large, white dump truck in Lewiston.

Raymond C. Wetmore-Tinney is now being held in custody of the Asotin County Jail on a $10,000 bond.

According to the probable-cause affidavit, the dump truck was stolen Tuesday afternoon in the parking lot of A&B Foods on the 1200 block of Eighth Street.

Around the same time, Asotin County Deputy Nathan Conley was returning from a training exercise when he spotted a dump truck conducting an illegal turn on Fleshman Way. Simultaneously, Conley heard Lewiston Police dispatching officers to a dump truck theft at the grocery store on Normal Hill.

Conley observed the vehicle traveling into a residential area near the 1800 block of Hillyard Drive in the Clarkston Heights and requested more patrol units. When it stopped, a male driver with a "disheveled appearance" exited the 1996 Ford truck, which has a T.W. Tree Service logo on the side.

The man, later identified as Wetmore-Tinney, did not comply with orders and was "rambling in an unintelligible manner," according to court documents.

Deputies reported smelling metabolized alcohol emanating from his body and breath, and Wetmore-Tinney displayed hyperactive speech as he attempted to explain he had permission to use the truck and was completing a job for the tree service company. He was directed to a shaded area and advised Lewiston police were on their way to talk to him.

According to court documents, the vehicle's owner told police he had stopped at the grocery store, left the keys in the truck and walked inside. When he returned, the dump truck was gone.

Wetmore-Tinney was arrested for possession of a stolen motor vehicle and transported to the Asotin County Jail, where he was also served two misdemeanor assault warrants.

Public defender John Perry was appointed to represent Wetmore-Tinney on Wednesday when he made his first court appearance in Asotin County Superior Court for a bond hearing. Prosecutor Ben Nichols is handling the case on behalf of the state.

