Clarkston man arrested last week on drug trafficking charges

Jan. 30—CLARKSTON — The Quad Cities Drug Task Force arrested a Clarkston man accused of trafficking fentanyl into the Lewiston and Lapwai communities.

Robert Bergamo, 69, was apprehended Thursday for felony charges of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, according to a news release sent Monday by Brett Myers, Whitman County sheriff and commander of the drug task force.

Detectives had been investigating Bergamo for several weeks, which included allegedly purchasing narcotics from him in late December, according to the news release. They'd also been observing his travel patterns and behaviors over the period.

After obtaining enough information, authorities applied for a search warrant of Bergamo's Clarkston residence and vehicle last week. They located nearly 2,000 fentanyl pills and a small quantity of what officials believe to be a powder-based heroin substance, according to the news release.

Bergamo was booked into the Asotin County Jail. He's expected to be charged with several drug-related crimes, including delivery and possession with intent to deliver narcotics, according to the news release.

Bergamo is currently facing felony charges in Nez Perce County for similar narcotics-based activity, according to the news release.

The Quad Cities Drug Task Force was assisted by officers at the Asotin County Sheriff's Office, Lewiston Police Department, Clarkston Police Department, Idaho State Police and the Washington State Patrol.