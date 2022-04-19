Clarkston man arrested for malicious mischief

Apr. 19—ASOTIN — Sodapop J. Dunn is facing multiple charges and being held in jail on a $25,000 bond after allegedly breaking the windows of the old Asotin County fire station, throwing lumber at passing cars, trying to hit an ambulance crew and attacking the police.

Dunn, a 31-year-old Clarkston resident, made his first court appearance Monday for bond setting.

According to the probable-cause affidavit, deputies responded to a call of disorderly conduct Friday at 2314 Appleside Blvd., after a man reportedly vandalized the former fire station, confronted someone in a driveway, tried to punch a person and chased after an ambulance.

When the first Asotin County deputy arrived, Dunn allegedly started walking toward the patrol vehicle while "flipping off" the officer with both hands. He did not comply with orders to back away and get on the ground, according to the court documents.

Because the man was noncompliant, Deputy Levi Frary pulled out his stun gun. Dunn allegedly said, "No, use your real gun," and put his hands behind his head but would not get on the ground.

Another deputy arrived on the scene, and Dunn continued to refuse to cooperate. Frary holstered his stun gun, and he and Deputy Luke Olson attempted to restrain the man, according to the affidavit. Dunn reportedly pulled away and tried to hit Olson with his right hand. At that point, the two deputies were able to grab Dunn and take him to the ground. By that time, Undersheriff Jody Brown and a Washington State Patrol trooper had arrived to assist.

When Dunn was escorted to a patrol car, he refused to be seen by medics at the scene. Instead, he jumped up and kicked the front of the vehicle, according to the affidavit. He also allegedly kicked the two deputies in the lower leg area.

Once Dunn was in the car, he reportedly started hitting his head against the door window, along with the partition that separates the front and back seats. He was then taken to Tri-State Memorial Hospital for a self-inflicted cut on his head.

Story continues

Outside the emergency room, Dunn became actively resistive and struck Deputy Mike Babino in the shin, causing a cut that was bleeding, police said. He also allegedly bit a Clarkston police officer on the foot.

After he received stitches for the cut on his head at the hospital and was medically cleared, Dunn was transported to the Asotin County Jail but refused to get out of the vehicle. Because of his behavior, Dunn was placed in a restraint chair once he was inside the jail, according to court documents.

A witness on Appleside Boulevard reportedly identified Dunn as the person who broke 16 windows at the old fire station. Damage is estimated at $7,500.

Chief Deputy Prosecutor Curt Liedkie, who is handling the case, is charging Dunn with first-degree malicious mischief, five counts of third-degree assault, obstructing a law enforcement officer and disorderly conduct.

Dunn's arraignment is scheduled for May 2 in Asotin County Superior Court, and attorney Nick Ward has been appointed to represent him.

Sandaine can be reached at kerris@lmtribune.com.