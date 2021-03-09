Clarkston man arrested on murder charge

Kerri Sandaine, Lewiston Tribune, Idaho
·2 min read
Mar. 9—A 54-year-old Clarkston man is behind bars on a second-degree murder charge for allegedly killing his girlfriend.

According to a news release from the Clarkston Police Department, John C. Weber was arrested Sunday after police responded to a report of a possible suicide on the 1100 block of Fifth Street.

Weber is now being held at the Asotin County Jail on a $1 million bond, and told the court Monday he plans to hire a private attorney. Prosecutor Ben Nichols is handling the case on behalf of the state.

Police Chief Joel Hastings said officers were dispatched to the home at about 10:30 a.m. Weber's girlfriend, identified as Kimberly Berreman in court records, was found inside with a gunshot wound to her head, and was later pronounced dead at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston.

The initial investigation at the scene led officers to believe the death was suspicious, and a search warrant was obtained. In addition, the Washington State Patrol Crime Scene Response team was called to assist.

Evidence at the scene indicated the bullet entered the alleged victim's left temple area, but the gun was in her right hand when police arrived, according to the probable cause affidavit.

Weber, an Asotin County Regional Landfill employee, and Berreman lived together at the residence. No other individuals are believed to be involved, Hastings said.

The couple reportedly had been fighting over the weekend, and two garbage bags of her belongings were found in the house, indicating she was in the process of leaving. She had recently told family members she was preparing to move out, but went back to try to "fix the relationship," according to court documents.

Weber, a former volunteer member of the Clarkston Fire Department, reportedly phoned his mother after the shooting, and she called 911. In the affidavit, police said despite Weber's experience as a first responder, he did not attempt any life-saving measures.

The defendant will be formally arraigned Monday in Asotin County Superior Court, where he will have the opportunity to respond to the charge. An autopsy of the woman is scheduled through the Nez Perce County Coroner's Office.

Sandaine may be contacted at kerris@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2264. Follow her on Twitter @newsfromkerri.

