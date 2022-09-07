Clarkston man faces arson, indecent exposure charges

Sep. 7—ASOTIN — A 45-year-old Clarkston man is being held on a $100,000 bond in the Asotin County Jail for allegedly defecating in public and starting a fire on the 700 block of Second Street in Clarkston.

Trevor A. Jacks was arrested by Clarkston police Friday and made his first court appearance Tuesday in Asotin County Superior Court. He is facing charges of second-degree arson and indecent exposure, both felonies. Possible stalking charges could be filed in District Court at a later date.

According to the probable-cause affidavit, Jacks has been defecating and urinating in an alley near the Second Street garage where he resides, and his activities were caught on security cameras of homeowners in the area. This has been an ongoing issue for the last month, residents reported, and multiple videos of Jacks using the alley as a restroom were turned over to police.

In addition, Jacks allegedly started a fire that burned a fence in the same alley. Jacks was spotted throwing plastic gems in the vicinity, which were traced back to where he is staying. Several gems were found in the ash, according to court documents.

Multiple Clarkston residents have reported Jacks to police for "creepy and weird" activities that made them uncomfortable, including the alleged stalking of two high school girls. The stalking reports have been forwarded to the city's prosecutor for a charging decision.

According to the affidavit, Jacks followed two girls on Sixth Street and squirted them with a water gun. They ran into Schurman's True Value hardware store for safety while Jacks reportedly sat on a bench outside Wasem's Drug Store waiting for them to come out.

A concerned citizen who has a son who goes to the school with the girls saw what had happened and reported it to police. She also went inside the store to offer help and drove them home.

According to the documents, "Jacks was being completely creepy and weird towards them," and they felt scared and "extremely uncomfortable."

The girls told police they ran inside Schurman's because they knew there were men inside the store, and it carries tools and other items they could use to defend themselves.

Jacks is known for wearing a black leather jacket, black pants, and has long blondish hair of changing colors, along with children's toys that he carries on his belt, the report said.

His next court appearance is set for Monday in Superior Court. Defense attorney John Perry has been appointed to represent him, and Prosecutor Ben Nichols is handling the case on behalf of the state.

Sandaine can be reached at kerris@lmtribune.com.