Clarkston man facing multiple charges for allegedly burglarizing Kiwi Air

Jun. 1—Clarkston police recently arrested a 29-year-old man in connection with a burglary at Kiwi Air, located on the 1200 block of Port Way.

Corey B. Meyer, of Clarkston, is accused of stealing a Kodiak safe from the business, which reportedly contained four firearms, a large amount of silver and irreplaceable records for an aviation business, according to court documents.

Meyer is charged with first-degree burglary, a Class A felony; and four counts of theft of a firearm and first-degree theft, all Class B felonies. He will be arraigned on June 6.

On Friday, Meyer's bond was set at $50,000 in Asotin County Superior Court, and he was released from jail after posting 10% of the total amount.

According to the probable-cause affidavit, the total loss from the burglary is $193,344. The majority of the cost is related to paperwork needed by the business owner to be authorized by the Federal Aviation Administration to fly and operate Kiwi Air.

Late last week, several law enforcement officers went to a residence on the 2600 block of Florence Lane to locate Meyer and question him about the burglary. He reportedly admitted that he went to the business on two separate occasions on the same day, and used a jack to load the safe by himself.

When the burglary was reported, the business owner said several guns were inside the safe, including a Kimber Mountain Ascent custom rifle mounted with a Swarovski scope and drop turret, a Remington hunting rifle with a Leopold scope, a pistol with a laser, a Mossberg shotgun, and an aluminum green Browning Buck Mark pistol.

Meyer denied the safe contained anything other than paperwork for the aviation business, according to court records. He reportedly produced the documents, and the safe was found in the garage of the Clarkston Heights residence after a search warrant was issued.

The safe was sitting on a trailer that was also stolen, according to court documents. In addition, a Makita grinder and ammunition were taken as evidence.

Story continues

Residents at the house told police it took Meyer three days to get into the safe, and the only contents inside were the documents.

Attorney Rick Cuddihy has been appointed to represent Meyer, and Chief Deputy Prosecutor Curt Liedkie is handling the case on behalf of the state.

Sandaine can be reached at kerris@lmtribune.com.