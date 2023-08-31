Clarkston man indicted by federal grand jury

Aug. 31—ASOTIN — A 37-year-old Clarkston man who made threats about "shooting up" a school and committing mass murder at an Asotin County Fair Parade was recently indicted by a federal grand jury in Spokane on similar charges.

Trevor J. Lunney, who is serving 20 months in prison, has been arraigned in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Washington, for allegedly "knowing and willfully" transmitting an interstate threat to injure or kill two unnamed individuals. The threats were reportedly made Dec. 5 while Lunney was in the Asotin County Jail.

His federal charges of threats in interstate communications were filed in August by U.S. attorney Vanessa Waldref and assistant U.S. attorney Patrick Cashman, according to court documents.

When Lunney was sentenced in June in Asotin County Superior Court, he made a lengthy statement and openly wept after his 20-month prison sentence was handed down.

Superior Court Judge Brooke Burns noted Lunney's previous court history — including a razor-blade suicide attempt when he appeared on a video link from the jail — and the defendant's many promises to change his behavior in the past.

Lunney, who was found competent to stand trial, gave up his right to appear before a jury when he pleaded guilty to harassment, threats to kill and threats to bomb or injure property. He was ordered to complete a year of community custody after he serves his time behind bars.

He will now have to appear in federal court on the new charges, in addition to his prison sentence.

According to the Asotin County probable cause affidavit, Lunney made several statements about wanting to commit mass murder to the state Department of Corrections, law enforcement and Quality Behavioral Health.

In addition, he talked about having access to hidden weapons in Nampa, and made comments about having a five-year plan, opening fire at a future fair parade and livestreaming it, becoming an active shooter at an elementary school and his desire to commit suicide.

Because of nationwide events and mass shootings, police told Lunney his statements cannot be taken lightly. Previous documented and observed behavior show there is a "reasonable fear" that those threatened acts would be carried out by the defendant, according to the Asotin County affidavit.

Sandaine can be reached at kerris@lmtribune.com.