Clarkston man leads police on chase across three counties

Apr. 29—A Clarkston man was arrested in Nez Perce County after law enforcement pursued him in a vehicle across three counties.

The incident began at a gas station in Clarkston when Christopher A. Garner, 39, allegedly stole a vehicle, a black 2003 Chevrolet S10 that had belonged to a family member but had recently been sold. The owner of the vehicle came out of the gas station and confronted Garner, who was allegedly trying to steal the vehicle. The pickup was valued at $4,543, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Garner allegedly battered the owner of the vehicle, who lost a tooth during the altercation. Garner allegedly drove away, with the owner of the vehicle hanging on the truck, and dragging him for a while before Garner allegedly fled law enforcement and drove to Idaho, according to the affidavit.

At 6:57 p.m., Idaho State Police and Nez Perce County Sheriff took over the pursuit at U.S. 95 near Lewiston. ISP was advised that Garner was allegedly high on meth and made statements that he wasn't going back to jail, according to the affidavit.

Garner maintained speeds of 80-90 mph during the pursuit. He traveled about 85 mph through a construction zone on the Winchester Grade. That area has a speed limit of 45 mph and he continued to drive swiftly and pass vehicles going southbound, according to the affidavit.

The pursuit entered Lewis County on U.S. 95 and Garner was not slowing down and passed a vehicle in a no-passing zone. ISP deployed spike strips on the pickup near Ferdinand. The tires of the truck went flat and the vehicle slowed down, according to the affidavit.

Near Culdesac, Garner pulled off the road and into a historical-site pullout and then attempted to re-enter the highway when the ISP trooper performed a precision immobilization technique, or PIT maneuver, to stop the vehicle. The maneuver is a tactic used in pursuing vehicles that forces a vehicle to turn sideways abruptly and cause the driver to slow down or stop. The maneuver was successful and Garner was taken into custody to the Nez Perce County Detention Center, according to the affidavit.

Garner was charged with eluding and grand theft, both felonies, and a misdemeanor driving under the influence.

The maximum penalty for eluding is five years as well as a $50,000 fine and a mandatory driver's license suspension of 1-3 years. The maximum penalty for grand theft is 14 years as well as a $5,000 fine. The maximum penalty for driving under the influence is one year and a $2,000 fine, according to court documents.

Garner appeared by Zoom before Magistrate Judge Karin Seubert on Friday at the Nez Perce County Courthouse. His next court appearance is May 8.

