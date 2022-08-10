Clarkston man pleads guilty to arson in Hacienda Lodge fires

Aug. 10—ASOTIN — A 62-year-old Clarkston man has pleaded guilty to trying to burn down the Hacienda Lodge on Bridge Street twice in one week.

According to court documents, Thomas L. Austin has been ordered to undergo a mental health screening before his sentencing before Judge Brooke Burns, which is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Aug. 22 in Asotin County Superior Court.

Austin, who is represented by Pullman attorney Roger Sandberg, was accused of intentionally setting two fires at the Clarkston motel in October. Prosecutor Ben Nichols is handling the case on behalf of the state.

Court documents show an arrest warrant was previously issued to Austin for another first-degree arson case. He suffers from "extreme mental illness, which consists of belligerent, paranoid behavior," according to the affidavit. In previous encounters, police said Austin demonstrated erratic behavior that included random shouting and disorderly conduct.

During the investigation, Clarkston police found surveillance video that positively connected Austin to the two fires. The motel was severely damaged, but no one was injured.

The first fire was located on the east end of the building near a storage shed. Four rooms and a shed were damaged, and several residents were relocated to another area of the Hacienda. A few days later, a second fire was started on the west end of the building, causing significant damage to the majority of the remaining structure.

First-degree arson is a Class A felony, which carries a maximum penalty of life in prison and a $50,000 fine. However, Austin may be sentenced under the Mental Health Sentencing Alternative to time served and three years of community custody.

Under the fairly new sentencing alternative, judges have the option to sentence a person to community supervision and treatment in lieu of prison.

In order to qualify, the defendant would have to be willing to participate in the sentencing alternative, and the court would have to determine the individual would benefit from community-based supervision and treatment. The opinion of the victim, Hacienda owner Parul Joshi, would also be considered.

If Austin were to violate the conditions of such a sentencing alternative, he could be sent to prison to serve a longer sentence.

