Clarkston man pleads guilty to stealing Cadillac in Rosalia

Oct. 26—ROSALIA — A 20-year-old Clarkston man pleaded guilty after being accused of stealing a Cadillac from a Rosalia family.

Brady Trott pleaded guilty to second-degree felony burglary in Whitman County Superior Court on Friday after he was arrested in September for possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of methamphetamine.

According to Prosecutor Denis Tracy, Trott didn't have a criminal history and Court Commissioner Doug Robinson offered him a first offender option. He was sentenced to 90 days in jail, followed by a year of supervised probation by the State Department of Corrections. The department requires people to undergo drug evaluation and enter into a formal drug and alcohol treatment program.

"Mr. Trott wasn't born to be a criminal," Tracy said. "While we hold people accountable, we also provide the means to help them turn things around."

According to past reporting, deputies responded to a reported burglary at a home south of Rosalia in the early morning Sept. 1 when Trott stole a 2004 Cadillac. Pullman Police spotted the Cadillac and Trott occupying the vehicle in a Walmart parking lot a little more than an hour after the report. They arrested Trott for possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of methamphetamine.

Officers identified a female passenger, 31-year-old Meaghan Slaney, who arrived at the Walmart in the stolen vehicle, and they found heroin and more than 200 fentanyl pills in her bag. Slaney was arrested for two outstanding arrest warrants out of Asotin county and on additional charges of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

Tracy said the response of officers and how quickly the matter was handled was an example of "good, old-fashioned police work." Pullman officers took immediate action in arresting the perpetrator and the perpetrator's cohort, as well as finding the car as soon as it was reported.

"I really want to compliment Officer Anderson, Officer McNannay and Undersheriff Chapman for jumping on this with two feet," Tracy said. "The case is not only solved but the offender has been convicted and sentenced, and hopefully Trott turns things around to becoming a productive member of society."

Slaney will remain at Whitman County Jail as her case has not yet been resolved. She is facing charges of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.