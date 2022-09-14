Clarkston man pleads not guilty to indecent exposure and arson

Sep. 14—ASOTIN — A 45-year-old Clarkston man was arraigned this week in Asotin County Superior Court on allegations of defecating in public and starting a fire on the 700 block of Second Street in Clarkston.

In addition, Jacks has been charged with two counts of stalking, both gross misdemeanors, in District Court.

Jack pleaded not guilty Monday, where he is facing charges of second-degree arson and indecent exposure, both felonies. His bond has been reduced to $50,000, but he remains in custody of the Asotin County Jail.

According to the probable-cause affidavit, Jacks has been defecating and urinating in an alley near the Second Street garage where he resides, and his activities were caught on security cameras of homeowners in the area. He is also accused of starting a fire that burned a fence in the same alley.

Multiple Clarkston residents have reported Jacks to police for "creepy and weird" activities that made them uncomfortable, including the alleged stalking of two high school girls.

According to the affidavit, Jacks followed two girls on Sixth Street and squirted them with a water gun. They ran into Schurman's True Value hardware store for safety while Jacks reportedly sat on a bench outside Wasem's Drug Store waiting for them to come out.

The girls told police they felt scared and "extremely uncomfortable" when Jacks was following them. They reportedly ran inside Schurman's because they knew there were men inside the store, and because it carries tools and other items they could use to defend themselves.

Jacks is known for wearing a black leather jacket and black pants, and has long blondish hair of changing colors, along with children's toys that he carries on his belt, the report said.

Defense attorney John Perry has been appointed to represent the defendant, while Prosecutor Ben Nichols is handling the case on behalf of the state.

