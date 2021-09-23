Clarkston man sentenced to prison on child porn charges

Sep. 23—ASOTIN — A 58-year-old Clarkston man was sentenced to 57 months in prison on felony child pornography charges during an emotional hearing Wednesday in Asotin County Superior Court.

Linden K. Thomas was convicted of three counts of distributing and possessing depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

Walla Walla County Judge Brandon Johnson sentenced him to the low end of the range after listening to his supporters and reading numerous letters sent to the court. Friends and family members spoke about Thomas' faith, generosity and service to those in need, and his wife wiped away tears during her hourlong statement.

Thomas, who has worked in the computer business for 20 years, thanked his supporters, and told the court he never intended to download child pornography or distribute it. The images extracted from his hard drive by police had been deleted as soon as he realized what they were, Thomas said.

According to court documents, detectives, along with the Internet Crimes against Children Task Force, found graphic child pornography images and videos downloaded and shared on Thomas' computer and hard drive after a search warrant was issued. The downloads required specific systems to access, and the labels clearly indicated each file involved young girls and pornography.

"It was a mistake, but it was no accident," Prosecutor Ben Nichols said. "To actively search for, download, open and share child pornography is not an accident."

Diana Thomas, the wife of the defendant, pleaded with the court for leniency, saying the charges were based on three hours of his life and don't reflect who he is.

She said her husband of 33 years has been active in church and the community, and is always willing to help others. As a couple, they have been involved in ministry for decades and opened their home to many folks in need. Thomas has been a great father and husband and is her best friend, she said.

Story continues

Linden Thomas is a computer "geek who made a mistake," and that mistake has cost them dearly, she said. They could no longer attend church after the charges were filed because a condition of his release was that he couldn't be around children. In addition, they've spent $50,000 in legal costs and face further loss of income while he is in prison.

"This has been an absolute nightmare for us, and it's not over," she said.

Diana Thomas said her husband, who was crime-free, was offered a plea deal, but they opted not to take it after "praying long and hard about it." The agreement would've required him to register as a sex offender, have a felony conviction on his record and spend several months in the local jail.

More than a dozen others spoke on his behalf and multiple letters were submitted. At the conclusion, Judge Johnson said it was likely the largest outpouring of support he'd seen at a sentencing.

Moscow attorney Mark Monson, who represented Thomas, said he was pleased the judge handed down the low end of the sentencing range. "I think it's the right call," he said.

Johnson said this wasn't an easy case, and he has no doubt that Thomas has a long history of being a productive member of society and countless hours of community service, based on what he heard in the courtroom. However, a decision made in a moment by the defendant has led to this outcome, the judge said.

Thomas said he's been helping people at the Asotin County Jail and will continue to minister to inmates while he's incarcerated.

"At this point, my intention is to make the best out of this situation as I can," Thomas told the judge. "I have a firm belief that my God and savior will use me wherever I am."

Sandaine may be contacted at kerris@lmtribune.com. Follow her on Twitter @newsfromkerri.