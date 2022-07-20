Clarkston man under arrest for alleged threats of mass murder

Jul. 20—ASOTIN — A 36-year-old Clarkston man who allegedly made threats about "shooting up" an Asotin County elementary school and committing mass murder at an Asotin County Fair Parade is facing felony charges.

Trevor J. Lunney, who was arrested Monday evening by Clarkston police, is being held on a $200,000 bond at the Asotin County Jail. He is charged with harassment, threats to kill and threats to bomb or injure property.

According to the probable cause affidavit, Lunney has made several statements about wanting to commit mass murder to the state Department of Corrections, law enforcement and Quality Behavioral Health.

In addition, he has reportedly talked about having access to hidden weapons in Nampa, and made comments about having a five-year plan, opening fire at a future fair parade and livestreaming it, becoming an active shooter at an elementary school and his desire to commit suicide.

Lunney reportedly told police he is concerned about his mental health and realizes his urges to commit mass murders aren't right, but he still has them. Lunney also said that's why he was seeking help and went to Tri-State Memorial Hospital.

Because of nationwide events and mass shootings, police reportedly told Lunney his statements cannot be taken lightly. Previous documented and observed behavior show there is a "reasonable fear" that those threatened acts would be carried out by the defendant, according to the affidavit.

Pullman attorney Roger Sandberg has been appointed to represent Lunney, who is scheduled to be arraigned Aug. 8. Chief Deputy Prosecutor Curt Liedkie is handling the case on behalf of the state.

Sandaine can be reached at kerris@lmtribune.com.