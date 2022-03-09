Clarkston men charged in alleged rent assistance scam

Mar. 9—ASOTIN — Two Clarkston men are facing felony charges in Asotin County for allegedly trying to scam $12,000 from a state eviction rent assistance program.

Michael W. Rebel, 35, and Marvin R. Boyd, 69, are each charged with first-degree attempted theft, a Class C felony, according to court documents. They will be arraigned in Asotin County Superior Court on April 4.

According to the probable-cause affidavit, Boyd reportedly filled out an application from the Washington State Department of Commerce eviction rent assistance program in an effort to be refunded $12,000 for his "tenant," Rebel.

During the application process, an employee at Quality Behavioral Health in Clarkston reportedly discovered the house listed on the 700 block of 10th Street actually belonged to Boyd's sister and had not been lived in for more than three years. In addition, the home was in a pending sale and did not have electricity or water, according to the documents.

Boyd and Rebel allegedly told police the 10th Street address was used in the application to obtain money, which Rebel planned to use at his mother's house on the 600 block of Libby Street. Rebel reportedly lives at the Libby Street home.

Rebel said he found out about the rent assistance program online, and asked Boyd if he could use the 10th Street address and list Boyd as a landlord. Rebel reportedly told police the reason he wanted to use the phony address was "just to make sure his mom didn't get the check herself and blow the money," according to court records.

Boyd reportedly told police he didn't know he was committing a crime and just wanted to help his friend. Both men were cooperative during the investigation and understood they were being charged for attempted fraud, police said in the report.

Attorney Trae Turner has been appointed to represent Rebel, and attorney Nick Ward is representing Boyd. Prosecutor Ben Nichols filed the charges on behalf of the state.

Sandaine may be contacted at kerris@lmtribune.com. Follow her on Twitter @newsfromkerri.