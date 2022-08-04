Clarkston police continue search for missing woman

Aug. 4—Clarkston police are continuing to seek information about a woman who was reported missing, but a second woman was found safe in Asotin County on Wednesday night.

Police Chief Joel Hastings said Kelli L. Duxbury, 37, has been located and is not in danger, which was a "big relief." She had not been seen by her family for almost three weeks.

In an unrelated case, Chelsie R. Hutchins, 37, is still the subject of an ongoing search and may be in the company of William B. Walters Jr., a 28-year-old Clarkston transient with a criminal history.

Sgt. Bryon Denny, who is investigating the case, said Hutchins was reportedly seen with Walters before she disappeared approximately two weeks ago.

Walters was convicted of two counts of second-degree assault with a deadly weapon in 2020 after a stabbing incident in Asotin County and attacking a homeless man at a boat ramp in Clarkston. According to police, he served 26 months in prison before returning to this area.

Hutchins is described as 5 feet, 6 inches, 185 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair. Walters, who may go by his middle name "Bryan," is an Alaskan Native man, 5 feet, 8 inches tall and 160 pounds, with dark-colored hair.

Anyone who has information about Hutchins or Walters can contact Denny at (509) 758-1680.

