Clarkston police investigating shooting near auto shop leaving 1 dead, another injured

Clarkston Police has confirmed an investigation is underway after one person died and another person was injured Wednesday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Officers responded 4 a.m. Wednesday to a shooting in the parking lot of Brava Auto Brokers at 1352 Brockett Road.

When officers arrived they found a 41-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the leg.

As authorities were investigating they located a second victim in a parked car within the parking lot. The 37-year-old was suffering from a gunshot wound to his chest.

TRENDING STORIES:

Paramedics immediately rendered aid but the 37-year-old died of his injuries. The 41-year-old was taken to a local hospital. His current condition is unknown.

Officers have not said if the victims were employees or connected to the auto shop in any way.

The victims’ identities have not been released and the investigation is ongoing.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: