Clarkston woman sentenced on drug, firearm charges

Aug. 10—ASOTIN — A 51-year-old Clarkston woman has been sentenced to 108 months in prison for possessing more than two pounds of methamphetamine and a stolen firearm at her house, and later getting caught with meth while in custody of the Asotin County Jail.

Vickie K. Phillips was arrested in December at her home in the Clarkston Heights.

Additional charges involving possession of heroin and cocaine with intent to deliver were dropped after she accepted a plea agreement with the state.

The Quad Cities Drug Task Force arrested Phillips after a search warrant was executed at her Appleside Boulevard residence. Detectives found a substantial amount of illegal narcotics and more than $30,000 in cash.

The arrest followed a lengthy investigation, and detectives believed the narcotics were intended for distribution in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, according to court records.

In January, Phillips faced another felony charge for allegedly smoking meth under a blanket in the day room at the jail. How the controlled substance entered the facility is not spelled out in court documents.

Instead of writing a statement in her plea agreement, Phillips agreed the court could review the police reports and probable-cause affidavits supplied by the prosecution to establish a factual basis for her guilty pleas.

Possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver is a Class A felony, which was enhanced because she lived within 1,000 feet of a school or school bus stop. Possession of a stolen firearm is a Class B felony, and possession of a controlled substance by an inmate is a Class C felony.

Judge Brooke Burns sentenced Phillips on Monday in Asotin County Superior Court. The defendant was represented by attorney Richard Cuddihy, and Chief Deputy Prosecutor Curt Liedkie handled the case on behalf of the state.

Sandaine can be reached at kerris@lmtribune.com.