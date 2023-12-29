Clarkstown bans 'migrant dropoffs' after NYC limits buses carrying asylum seekers

Clarkstown Supervisor George Hoehmann on Friday issued an emergency executive order that bans charter bus companies from making unannounced "migrant dropoffs" anywhere in town.

The order is in response to New York City's recent action to restrict when and where buses can drop off new immigrants heading to the city from the Southern border.

Hoehmann told the USA Today Network that he envisions bus companies that are stalled from dropping off migrants in NYC will head to places like Yonkers or Rockland rather than wait. The new arrivals would then be expected to take public transit down to NYC. Or, he said, they could end up staying.

“Clarkstown will not allow Mayor Eric Adams to potentially reroute countless numbers of migrant buses to our communities," Hoehmann said. "We do not have the resources nor the ability to process even a single busload of unannounced migrants."

Clarkstown's emergency order is effective initially for 30 days; town board action to make the order permanent is expected in January.

"I think we’d be derelict in our duty if we didn’t do something immediately," Hoehmann said.

Ongoing tensions with NYC

The move adds to ongoing tensions between Rockland officials and New York City over how the city is handling an influx of migrants, many of whom have been sent to NYC by the Texas governor.

In May, Rockland County and Orangetown officials reported that Adams planned to place young men who had recently been sent to NYC in a local hotel and provide them supports for six months. While asylum seekers can get permission to work in the U.S. within that time period, the process often takes much longer.

Rockland leaders balked at the plan and launched court action to block it.

Rockland County Executive Ed Day drew criticism when he commented that among potential asylum seekers, "we have child rapists, we have criminals."

In September, Hoehmann announced that at least 31 people, including children, were discovered crammed into a 1,500-square-foot home in Clarkstown. Hoehmann said the residents were all recent migrants from Ecuador who had crossed at the southern border.

Day and U.S. Rep. Mike Lawler speculated that Adams had some involvement; there has been no evidence found, so far. Day and Lawler, like Hoehmann, are Republicans; Adams is a Democrat.

The owner of the home was fined and the property has since been put on the market.

Hoehmann pointed to a pattern of Rockland being seen as an alternative for migrants because of its proximity to NYC. If the bus operators cannot schedule a convenient dropoff in NYC, Hoehmann said, "Where are you going to drop them? We have a train stop in Nanuet, we have the extensive bus network at Palisades Mall, NYC bus service."

What NYC, Clarkstown orders say

Adams in the last week of the year issued an executive order that imposes arrival restrictions on buses carrying migrants. The announcement was made with the mayors of Chicago and Denver, cities that also seen an influx of migrants, often sent from the Texas governor.

In New York City, charter buses carrying migrants give at least 32 hours' notice to the city's commissioner of emergency management before arriving. They can only drop off people between 8:30 a.m. and noon and must provide the number of people who will likely need services. Violators could face class B misdemeanor charges, and Adams warned the city could impound buses.

Hoehmann’s emergency executive order will prevent charter bus companies and any chartered vehicle from making unannounced migrant drop offs at any location within Clarkstown or face penalties of $750 per person illegally dropped off.

A bus company can apply, via the Clarkstown Police Chief, five business days in advance of a planned dropoff, according to the executive order. The operator must provide the police with background checks for any passengers over age 18.

Clarkstown would limit approvals, and the dropoffs would have to be scheduled between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Any bus operator that doesn't follow the rules could have their vehicle impounded or towed with a $5,000 fee charged. The operator could also face criminal charges, according to the executive order.

"I urge all residents, if you see something, say something," Hoehmann said in a statement. "You are our eyes and ears on the ground. If you see suspicious buses, call the town immediately.”

USA Today staff writers Jeanine Santucci and Lauren Villagran contributed to this report.

