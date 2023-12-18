Clarkstown moves ahead with Grace Church teardown on heels of Jewish school's court win

The Clarkstown Town Board has taken a key step to move forward with knocking down the former Grace Baptist Church in Nanuet. A vote at its Dec. 12 meeting came less than a week after a federal appeals panel cleared the way for an Orthodox girls' school to seek damages against the town and a local civic group, claiming they undermined its efforts to buy the church.

Town Supervisor George Hoehmann said after the meeting that the appeals panel's Dec. 8 decision to allow Ateres Bais Yaakov to seek damages against the town didn't change future plans for the site.

"The appeals (panel) only reversed the motion on summary judgment," said Hoehmann, a Republican who recently won a third term in office.

Meanwhile, re-use of the three-acre site is still a long way off, Hoehmann said.

"We're at the very beginning of a process," he said, "that could take years."

Claims for damages goes ahead

Ateres' legal team at Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP, confirmed that Ateres has since relocated to another site in Ramapo.

The claim for damages reflects the lost opportunity to buy the Nanuet site.

The former Grace Baptist Church in Nanuet is now owned by the town of Clarkstown. The town board voted at its Dec. 12, 2023 meeting on funding a demolition study.

Ateres had tried to buy the property for around $5.5 million in 2018-2019, which would have allowed the girls school to expand to accommodate 450 students.

After repeated land-use board delays and Ateres' fiscal issues, Grace Church's owners axed the deal.

Ateres asserted the sale fell apart because of discriminatory action by the town's zoning boards and CUPON of Greater Nanuet.

The town then bought Grace Church for $4.55 million in January 2020. Ateres unsuccessfully tried to block the sale.

Ateres' original religious discrimination and civil rights damage claims, for $10 million, were dismissed by the U.S. District Court. With the recent U.S. District Court of Appeals panel decision, Ateres can again seek damages.

Town and civic group officials deny that they did anything to block Ateres' purchase of Grace Baptist.

"I know what I said and what I did," Hoehmann said.

How will Clarkstown use the plot?

Even as the town moves ahead with razing the brick structures on the site at the corner of Demarest and Church, Hoehmann said plans for its future use are still in flux.

Possible senior housing could be planned, Hoehmann said, as well as parking space for the Nanuet school district. Staff at nearby Highview Elementary now access the lot. Hoehmann said the site could also be used for the nearby offices of Rockland Green, the county's solid waste authority.

The site borders the town's Nanuet Transit-Oriented Development Plan. The three-acre plot is across Route 59 and a couple blocks away from the commuter rail station off Prospect Street in the hamlet.

Clarkstown Town Board, from left, Patrick Carroll, Michael Graziano, Supervisor George Hoehmann, Frank Borelli and Donald Franchino, at a January 2023 meeting in New City.

The town has also rented out the site for film shoots, Hoehmann said, including for the TV show "FBI: Most Wanted."

Local police have also used the building for training, Hoehmann said.

Tearing down church

At the Dec. 12 Town Board meeting, $78,000 of bonding was approved to set out a plan to demolish the brick building.

There's still no timetable for the actual demolition nor a price-tag. Hoehmann said the demolition would be subject to competitive bidding so he couldn't discuss costs. But, he said, it would be costly. Earlier estimates put the cost well north of $1 million.

"It's loaded with asbestos," Hoehmann said. That could add hundreds of thousands of dollars to the knock-down costs alone, he said.

Hoehmann said the heat has been turned off and pipes cut for a lengthy period.

Still, Hoehmann on Dec. 12 echoed a statement he made in 2020 when the town originally stepped in and bought the site. The site is important to Nanuet's revitalization, he said then, and "has innumerable possibilities."

