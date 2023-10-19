Clarkstown raids second home said be illegally boarding large migrants group. What to know

NEW CITY — Clarkstown officials announced court actions on Thursday against what they described as a dangerously overcrowded house and a separate network of rental homes managed by one company.

Town inspectors armed with a court warrant searched a single-family house on West Clarkstown Road on Tuesday and found 25 migrants living there, some sleeping on mattresses in an attic that could only be reached through a crawl space, Supervisor George Hoehmann said at an afternoon press conference.

"How does a first responder get in there to rescue those people, and how do they get out?" he asked. "And how does a landlord allow that to happen? Those people would have died."

The scene resembled what inspectors reported a month earlier at a New Hempstead Road house where more than 30 migrants were allegedly found, also living in potentially unsafe conditions. Town officials accused the owner of operating an illegal boarding house with numerous code violations and recently won a court decision that it can be used only as a single-family home.

They are now taking similar actions to empty the West Clarkstown Road house while separately going after a Monsey-based company that they said managed the first migrant "flophouse" that they found, though not the second.

Hoehmann said officials have learned that the company, identified as First Choice SV Property Management LLC, manages 339 rental homes in all in Rockland County. Of the 37 in Clarkstown, about 20 appear to be in compliance with town codes but 17 have resisted scrutiny. The town is seeking a court order that would allow inspectors to view them all, Hoehmann said.

Hoehmann and County Executive Ed Day, who joined him at town hall for the press conference, both suggested that the two migrant boarding houses found in Clarkstown and presence of migrants in homes managed by First Choice were signs that recent migrant arrivals in the New York area were leading to illegal and dangerous housing conditions.

Day asserted that a "criminal enterprise" was at work and asked for help from New York Attorney General Letitia James' office to root it out. "Based on my 25 years of law enforcement experience, I don't see how this could not be a criminal enterprise," he said. "There's too much money involved. Follow the money."

Hoehmann said town police and building inspectors recently have encountered migrants who had arrived in the U.S. so recently that they were in Clarkstown "within weeks of crossing the border." That suggested to him an organized effort to bring them hundreds of miles across the country to Rockland County.

"We can't allow people to profiteer, and to profiteer from the weakness of people that are coming here looking to pursue a dream, whether it's legally or not," he said.

He said after the press conference that the migrants living in the West Clarkstown Road house appeared to be from Ecuador and Guatemala.

