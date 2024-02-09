Clarkstown school board draws jeers, praise in wake of new transgender policy

WEST NYACK - After 20 residents spoke against and for Clarkstown school board's recently passed Equal Opportunity and Nondiscrimination policy, two board members — one who voted for the policy and one who voted against it — pleaded for more understanding.

"We need to respect each other. We need to educate and believe in each other," said trustee Tammy Bierker, one of two who voted against the policy during a Dec. 11, 2023 meeting. "We want to honor every single student we have."

Given the tenor of the meeting, and the hundreds in attendance who clapped or jeered, it seemed that was an unlikely goal.

The Clarkstown community has been split over the policy. Those against it have focused on the use of bathrooms and locker rooms, particularly by trans girls — that is, a person identified as male at birth who now identifies as female.

They say the district's new policy, by allowing trans kids to use facilities aligned with their gender identity, goes further than the law. Some students said they were concerned that the policy would make them feel uncomfortable and could open the way to bad actors going into a girls restroom or locker room with bad intent.

River Traitz, 17, said that unrestricted bathroom policy wasn't state law, and that a trans student can use single-occupancy bathrooms. "How does the board define a woman?" he asked. He was met with thunderous applause.

But Nay Grillo, 17, thanked the board for the policy, a statement that drew a round of cheers. "This is a monumental step," Grillo said, adding that one could count the number of transgender girls in the district on one hand.

Several spoke about the isolation and safety concerns trans students often face.

A 2021 National School Climate Survey by GLSEN, a national nonprofit that works to ensure a safe school environment for LGBTQ students, found that 56% of LGBTQ+ students have experienced harassment based on their gender expression, and at least half have experienced a form of anti-LGBTQ discrimination at school.

What are the laws?

Board President Zizette Deutsch, who supported the policy, said the policy complied with the laws. Many in the audience shouted back that it doesn't.

But when the Equal Opportunity and Nondiscrimination policy was first passed, Trustee David Gosman raised concerns about a link in the policy to "an optional, non-legal state document."

Clarkstown Board President, Zizette Deutsch during a board meeting at Clarkstown South High School in West Nyack Feb. 8, 2024.

Gosman was referencing the policy's link to a 2023 advisory from the New York State Department of Education, "Creating a Safe, Supportive and Affirming School Environment for Transgender and Gender Expansive Students: 2023 Legal Update and Best Practices." He said the document was not law, but an interpretation.

Superintendent Marc Baiocco addressed that issue Thursday in his comments. He said that laws are set by Albany and the interpretation of regulations are outlined by the state Commissioner of Education. That is what the district must then follow.

New York State's Human Rights Law in 2019 added an act known as GENDA, which extends discrimination laws to include gender identity and gender expression as protected classes.

Peter Bradley of Congers, who has consistently said the state's recommended guidance is not the law, said the 2019 GENDA Act "says nothing, nothing, nothing about bathrooms, locker rooms."

State antidiscrimination law ensures access to public accommodations.

A 2020 guidance from the state Division on Human Rights explains that it's fine to have sex-segregated bathrooms and locker rooms, and it's also acceptable to offer single-use facilities. But people should be able to choose what they use. "It is unlawful to require a person to use a single-occupancy restroom because they are transgender, non-binary, or gender non-conforming," the guidance states.

When to include parents

Bradley also questioned the concept of the school not telling a parent or guardian about a student's request to use a different name or gender identity.

Clarkstown Schools Superintendent Marc Baiocco2 during a board meeting at Clarkstown South High School in West Nyack Feb. 8, 2024.

The 2023 guidance from the state Education Department explains how a school weighs whether to inform parents this way: "Each student has an individualized life situation that requires different school plans and responses, based on the needs, and wants of the student. It is paramount that schools are cautious about understanding each student’s sense of safety and ability to be 'out' at home and school."

A parent/guardian should be part of the planning for school changes for the child, the document states, "if given permission by the student to involve them in the planning."

'Tearing apart the fabric of this community'

In a nod to those who have warned about misdeeds that could be committed, Baiocco said that the district keeps a watchful eye and "we will prosecute people who engage in criminal activity."

Several speakers called on the board to resign. Julia Zapata, a student speaker, called the policy "lunacy and unacceptable" as she told members who voted for it to step down.

Others yelled out that speakers supporting the policy were child abusers or worse; one said that allowing a child to identify as a different gender was like claiming someone was the tooth fairy.

Bradley said he had sympathy for transgender youth, but the school board's action was "tearing apart the fabric of this community."

