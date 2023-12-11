Clarksville 7 year old sings to bring cheer to city officials amid tornado destruction

Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts said during his Sunday address to media and residents a "cheerful" little girl, Ellie, brightened his day by singing "All I Want for Christmas is You" to city officials as they assessed tornado damage in her neighborhood.

"There's one little girl, her name is Ellie. She's 7 years old, and when we pulled up, despite her house being affected, she sang, 'All I Want for Christmas' for the crowd who out there," Pitts said at the Sunday press conference. "To Ellie, thank you for lifting our spirits in the face of this awful devastation."

This morning, while assessing the damage sustained in Clarksville on Jackie Lorraine Dr. A cheerful Ellie still had a song in her heart despite her... | By Clarksville Police Department | Facebook

When there is a need, Clarksville responds," Pitts said.

The Clarksville help line is 931-245-2988 for resources, assistance and crisis management. Shelters are being held at Northeast High School, 3701 Trenton Rd., and Mosaic Church, 1020 Garrettsburg Rd. in Clarksville.

"We will be there to help until every last person gets the help they need," he said.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Herald: Clarksville girl sings to officials, bringing cheer amid destruction