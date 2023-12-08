Clarksville councilmember Karen Reynolds announces democratic bid for Tennessee senate

Clarksville Councilwoman Karen Reynolds announced Friday that she intends to run for Tennessee Senate in 2024.

Reynolds, a Democrat who represents ward 9, said she'll run for the District 22 senate seat currently occupied by Rep. Sen. Bill Powers.

"I am committed to transparency, accountability, and genuine representation. I believe in active engagement, listening intently to residents’ concerns, and transforming those concerns into actionable initiatives," Reynolds said in a press release announcing her candidacy. She also noted in the release that she envisions a "future for Tennessee marked by equality.

“I'm running because I refuse to stand by as politicians trample on people's freedoms. Advocating for equity, embracing diversity, and championing human rights defines my philosophy—a commitment to a Tennessee where every individual thrives," she said.

A retired Army master sergeant, Reynolds served for 21 years before she moved to Clarksville in 2001 with her husband to raise her sons.

She has worked as a veteran service representative for Veteran Affairs and then as a project manager in Healthcare Informatics at Blanchfield Army Hospital.

Reynolds received her Master's degree in Adult Education from East Carolina University. She is a graduate of Leadership Clarksville and the Leadership Clarksville-Montgomery County School System.

During her time on city council, Reynolds has supported the need for a parking garage downtown and expressed concern by listening to constituents discuss overcrowding in Clarksville. She also had concerns with a planned juvenile center in Montgomery County.

"She has proven to be a fighter for all members of the community, advocating for affordable housing, walkability, and sustainable infrastructure," her press release said. "She is committed to advocating for reproductive freedom and accessible healthcare, fighting for well-funded public schools, and addressing the ongoing issue of gun violence."

Reynolds will be considered an underdog candidate next year. Montgomery County votes heavily Republican in elections, according to the Tennessee Secretary of State's election results data.

Donald Trump won the Presidential election in 2016 by about 11,000 votes in Montgomery County, and he won by more than 9,000 votes during the 2020 election, though his overall campaign was unsuccessful. Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee won Montgomery County by about 5,000 votes in the gubernatorial race in 2018 and he secured re-election in 2022 by about 10,000 votes.

