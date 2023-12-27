Clarksville expects another busy year in 2024

Dec. 27—CLARKSVILLE — The town of Clarksville had a busy year in 2023, and 2024 looks to be just as busy with construction and developments.

Town Manager Kevin Baity pointed out numerous projects that started in 2023, or earlier, that will continue into the new year.

This includes the south Clarksville redevelopment area and subsequent projects. He said the flood wall is midway through its reconstruction, and that this area will contain numerous mixed-use developments and other infrastructure.

Baity said construction is a challenge considering the increasing costs of materials, but said the amount of money the city has provided to the redevelopment is on track with their plan and that investment from private sectors is "exceeding expectations."

This follows with the Riverside Drive project, which he said is the "capstone" of the redevelopment project in the south end. This will improve and add infrastructure in the area which will make it safer for pedestrians and add more opportunities for various restaurants, entertainment venues and other businesses. It's expected to be complete in 2024.

Baity said he anticipates construction will begin on the third south Clarksville mixed-use development in 2024, The George.

He said the town also received $4 million in Indiana READI funds to develop the street grid in south Clarksville to better serve the proposed hotel and conference center.

Baity said the town has seen a "significant" amount of construction of single-family homes in the past year. He said thanks to a change in the town's zoning codes, homes can now be built on smaller lots.

The reconstruction project should begin in 2024 of Progress Way from Broadway Street and Greentree North to Koetter Drive. The project will make numerous changes to improve safety and add sidewalks with grass buffers on both sides.

He said that in 2023, the town received its seventh Community Crossings Program grant from the Indiana Department of Transportation, which will help pay for paving and drainage improvements in residential neighborhoods that need them the most.

Baity said the town is finishing up the stormwater project on Potters Lane that will help to eliminate flooding in the area and cited numerous other road projects that will continue into the next year including Alta Drive and the Parkwood neighborhood.

With the new Clarksville Town Council in the new year, Baity said a meeting between the council and Clarksville Redevelopment Commission will have to occur to discuss what new and current infrastructure projects need to be prioritized.

He said they'll need to look at their list of projects, discuss designs, decide on the prioritization and try to find money in the form of state and federal funding if need be, especially for projects regarding streets and stormwater.