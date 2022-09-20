Clarksville, ISP still investigating after shots fired at house Sunday

Sep. 19—CLARKSVILLE — Clarksville Police are still investigating after shots were fired at a residence early Sunday morning.

WDRB-TV is reporting a town official said those shots were fired at Police Chief Mark Palmer's home, however Clarksville Police and Indiana State Police aren't confirming that information at this time.

"We're actually still in the middle of the investigation, it's still very early," said CPD Public Information Officer Corporal John Miller. "We have had several tips and video that has come in, but we encourage more people if they do have the video to contact Clarksville Police or ISP."

ISP is leading the investigation in the case.

Investigators are asking for anyone with surveillance video in the 500 block of Evergreen Drive in Clarksville to contact Clarksville's Criminal Investigations Unit.

According to CPD, officers were dispatched to Evergreen Drive around 3:30 a.m. Sunday morning for a shots-fired call.

Officers located several shell casings in the driveway of the residence and determined that multiple rounds struck the occupied dwelling.

At this time ISP and Clarksville Police haven't announced any arrests in the case.