Dec. 9—A man wanted out of Clarksville was arrested in Mt. Juliet on Thursday night.

A Mt. Juliet Police officer saw a suspicious vehicle in the area of Mt. Juliet Road and Interstate 40. The vehicle's tag belonged to a 46-year old man who has been wanted out of Clarksville for more than a year.

The man was arrested for the August 2022 charges of felony evading and reckless driving.