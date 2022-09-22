Clarksville man convicted of attempting sexual activity with minor, other federal charges

Kevin Figueroa, 33, of Clarksville, was convicted in federal court of attempting to persuade a minor to engage in sexual activity.

Figueroa was also convicted for attempting to transfer obscene material to an individual under age 16, and destruction of evidence to prevent a search or seizure, said a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice.

He was investigated in November 2019 and was indicted in January of this year. The 2019 investigation began when he began contact with an undercover FBI agent who posed as a 15-year-old girl through the online dating service Meet24. He used a profile name, "Spike tkro" and identified as a 25-year-old in Nashville.

DOJ said he continued to message the undercover agent and had the agent confirm she was a 15-year-old female, before sending an explicit photo.

He then propositioned for them to meet and engage in sexual activity. The meeting was set but Figueroa didn't show.

In December 2019, he made contact with the agent again, this time through a different service, MeetMe. He used the profile "Kevin F.", a 33-year-old Clarksville resident. The conversations became sexual in nature and he again proposed a meeting after again confirming the age of the 15-year-old.

A meeting was set for March 2020 at the alleged 15-year-old's residence, DOJ said. When he arrived, he was met with FBI agents and detained.

Once he realized the FBI intended to go through his phone, he deleted the Kik messaging application and attempted to delete the Plenty of Fish dating application.

Information also surfaced that Figueroa had engaged in sexual activity with multiple minors before contact with the agent.

He faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years and up to life in prison, He will be sentenced on Dec. 2.

This article originally appeared on Clarksville Leaf-Chronicle: Clarksville man convicted of attempting sexual activity with a minor