Clarksville man facing homicide charge in connection with Kraft Street fatal shooting

A 50-year-old Clarksville man has been charged in connection with the Sunday fatal shooting of Antoine Gray at a local convenience store, police said.

Danyon Dowlen was arrested at about 8:20 p.m. Sunday, a few hours after the 3:12 p.m. shooting at In-And-Out Market, 360 Kraft Street in Clarksville.

Investigators said Gray, 37, was found shot multiple times inside a vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Dowlen was being held without bond Monday at the Montgomery County Jail. He was scheduled to be in court later the same day.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Clarksville man charged in fatal Kraft Street store shooting Sunday