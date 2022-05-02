Clarksville man identified as Power Street shooting victim

Police have identified a 47-year-old Clarksville man as the victim of a Power Street shooting.

A Clarksville Police Department release identified John Cole as the man fatally shot inside a vehicle Sunday in the 700 block of Power Street.

The release said police responded to a shooting call around 1 p.m. Sunday and found Cole with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to CPD.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information or footage of the shooting is asked to contact Detective Hughes at 931-648-0656, extension 5684. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipsline 931-645-8477 or submit a tip online at P3tips.com/591. Crime Stoppers tipsters may qualify for a cash reward.

Reach reporter Craig Shoup by email at cshoup@gannett.com and on Twitter @Craig_Shoup. To support his work, sign up for a digital subscription to TheLeafChronicle.com.

This article originally appeared on Clarksville Leaf-Chronicle: Investigation continues after police name Power Street shooting victim