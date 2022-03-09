Clarksville man indicted in connection with 2020 fatal wreck that killed mother of 3, injured two others

A Clarksville man has been charged in connection with a 2020 fatal crash that killed a mother of three and injured two others.

Steffen Ray VanGough, 32, was arrested March 1 on vehicular homicide and aggravated child abuse charges following his indictment by a Montgomery County grand jury in December.

The indictment said that the two-car crash occurred just before 9 p.m. on Oct. 31, 2020 and resulted in the death of Erin Williams, mother of three.

VanGough was driving a 2006 Ford F-150 on Interstate 24 West near mile marker 11 and crossed the center line, sideswiping a 2019 Nissan, according to a crash report obtained by The Leaf-Chronicle.

VanGough's truck then ran off the right side of the road, overturned and rolled, the report said.

Williams, 32, who was a passenger in VanGough's truck, was ejected during the crash. She was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where she died as a result of her injuries, the report said.

The second passenger in VanGough’s truck, identified as a 12-year-old, sustained serious injuries and was also taken to Vanderbilt. VanGough sustained minor injuries in the crash, the report said.

The driver of the Nissan sustained minor injuries as a result of the incident.

VanGough was driving with a suspended license, officials said at the time.

The report said officers on the scene did not suspect any drug or alcohol usage, and VanGough was not tested for either.

VanGough is set to appear in Montgomery County Court for arraignment on March 31.

Alexis Clark can be reached at aclark@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Clarksville Leaf-Chronicle: Man indicted in connection with 2020 vehicular homicide, child abuse