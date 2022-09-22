Clarksville man sentenced to federal prison in million-dollar tax fraud scheme

Sep. 21—CLARKSVILLE — A Clarksville man has been sentenced to 9 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to subscribing to a false income tax return.

Court documents said Tracy E. Leonard opened a private investigation business in the town, and from 2015 to 2019 he hid his income from the IRS.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Southern District of Indiana, Leonard cashed 186 business income checks at a Clarksville check-cashing business, instead of depositing the checks into a bank account.

Checks were cashed weekly that were typically over $25,000 and often over $50,000, according to court records.

Authorities said there was a significant discrepancy between the amount in checks received and cashed by Leonard and what was reported on federal income tax returns from 2015 through 2019.

The unreported income over that time period exceeded $1.1 million and Leonard owes the IRS more than $300,000.

U.S. District Judge Tanya Walton Pratt imposed the sentence. As part of it, Leonard must be supervised by the U.S. Probation Office for two years after release from federal prison.