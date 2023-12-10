Clarksville-Montgomery County Schools closed Monday, Tuesday after deadly tornado outbreak

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Clarksville-Montgomery County School System announced all schools will be closed Monday, Dec. 11, and Tuesday, Dec. 12 after a deadly tornado outbreak.

Officials said families will be notified Monday about plans for the rest of the week, including plans for high school exams.

PREVIOUS: 1 child, 2 adults dead; State of Emergency declared in Clarksville after tornado activity

The school district issued the following statement regarding the deadly tornado:

Our hearts are heavy as we learn of the loss of lives and critical injuries from yesterday’s storms. Many families have completely lost their homes and others are doing what they can to make repairs. This was a devastating and tragic weather event in our community. From emergency services and utilities crews to churches, businesses, and community volunteers, we are so grateful for everyone who has worked through the night to help their neighbors. Last night at the Northeast High shelter, there was an outpouring of support and donations from churches, restaurants, businesses, and community members. We did not want to accidentally leave anyone out by name, so we just want to say thank you to everyone who has offered support. The Clarksville-Montgomery County community is strong, and families will need our continued support, love, and prayers in the days ahead.

