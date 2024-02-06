Clarksville- Montgomery School board member Aron Maberry announces bid for House of Representative

Clarksville-Montgomery County School Board member Aron Maberry announced Monday his bid for Tennessee House of Representatives for District 68.

Maberry, who represents District 7 for Clarksville-Montgomery County School System, said he'll run for the District 68 seat that is currently occupied by Curtis Johnson.

Johnson, who has served two decades and was re-elected in November 2022, announced previously that he will not be seeking re-election.

Aron Maberry has announced for Tennessee State Representative for District 68.

“I have been in leadership on a church staff for 20 years, and my whole life has been about serving people," Maberry said. "Since being elected to the school board, I have discovered that the same passion I have for serving in the church exists in representing our community.”

Maberry was sworn in as the representative for District 7 for Clarksville-Montgomery County School Board in August 2021.

During his time on the school board, he brought attention to unconventional school lunches due to a supply shortage, voted to approve a proposed tennis complex and was the only CMCSS school board member to vote yes on the American Classical Academy charter school application.

"A lifelong resident of Clarksville-Montgomery County, after observing the effects of COVID-19 on students and the eye-opening decisions being made at that time, Maberry ran for the school board and was elected as the first and currently only elected Republican in Montgomery County on the school board," a press release said.

Following the tornado that hit Clarksville on Dec. 9, Maberry's church Mosaic Church became the epicenter for volunteers and donations for the tornado relief efforts.

Maberry is part of the Leadership Clarksville class of 2024, serves as the main representative as a CMCSS Partner of Education for Mosaic Church, served four years as the HOA Board President of the Poplar Hill Subdivision in Sango, was on the Tennessee School Board Association School Board of the Year in 2023 and a member of Leadership CMCSS class of 2022.

“I thank Representative Curtis Johnson for his 20 years of service, and just like him, I believe in smaller government, lower taxes, and strengthening the Clarksville-Montgomery County community. I will not be attempting to fill his shoes but will stand on the foundation he created and be a conservative voice for a new generation," Maberry said.

According to the Tennessee Secretary of State office election results, Montgomery County votes heavily Republican in elections.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump won in Montgomery County by about 11,000 votes in the 2016 Presidential election and by 9,000 votes during the 2020 election. Gov. Bill Lee won the gubernatorial race by 5,000 votes in 2018 and by about 10,000 in his re-election in 2022.

