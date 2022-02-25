Clarksville murder trial moving forward

Feb. 24—CLARKSVILLE — The murder trial for Brian Montez Williams, the man accused in a gruesome Clarksville killing, is moving forward.

Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull is seeking a sentence of life without parole for Williams, who's facing charges of murder, arson, theft and auto theft.

He filed his final witness and exhibit list Wednesday.

"All of the witnesses and exhibits that I listed on this final list were previously disclosed to the defense," he said. "This is a way for me to consolidate that into a concise single source and expedite the preparation."

The case is scheduled for trial on May 17, but Mull said it's possible the defense could seek a continuance.

"Clark County has experienced gruesome homicides in the past and, in fact, I have handled such cases in the past," Mull said. "Any loss of life is tragic no matter the circumstances. This particular homicide is particularly tragic because of the facts surrounding that incident."

Williams is accused of brutally murdering Melody Gambetty, 67, in her Clarksville apartment last summer. Gambetty was a former News and Tribune employee.

Court records show Clarksville emergency crews were called to the building last July and found smoke coming out of the door. When they entered, they found Gambetty's body. When they moved her body, they discovered she was decapitated.

When her body was discovered, Gambetty was missing most of her fingers and all of her toes.

Police say they think Williams killed Gambetty then returned to her home later to set the fire, in an attempt to hide the evidence.

Officers said they don't believe there's a connection between the victim and the suspect.