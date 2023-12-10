Clarksville officials rally to disperse aid to families amid destruction, three deaths

As the sun rose over Clarksville Sunday, the light revealed a swath of destruction and rubble as residents grapple with the aftermath of a tornado that pummeled the northern part of the city, killing three on Saturday.

On Saturday afternoon, residents hurried to basements in their homes or businesses, quickly seeking shelter as the winds became stronger, a tornado touching the ground with such force that it blew out windows, picked roofs off the top of houses like a toy.

The tornado demolished facades of buildings and homes, blew cars off the roads and picked trees from the ground by the roots on Saturday afternoon in Clarksville. Some of the areas hit the hardest on the north side include Hand Estates near Garrettsburg Road and others.

More: Three dead, several injured in Clarksville tornado; curfew implemented

Clarksville City Mayor Joe Pitts, right, greets Joseph Mullen, left, whose home was damaged in Clarksville, Tenn., Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023. Tornadoes struck Middle Tennessee on Saturday, killing at least six people and leaving more than 160,000 Middle Tennessee residents without power.

Three people, including one child, are dead as a result of the tornado that touched down in Clarksville Saturday afternoon. Sixty-two people were treated at a hospital for injuries, according to officials.

Amid the rubble, Clarksville and Montgomery County officials updated the community on damages and joint recovery efforts at a 10:30 a.m. press conference at Northeast High School, also a makeshift shelter for those displaced.

Montgomery County Mayor Wes Golden teared up during his address to listeners and media present.

Montgomery County Mayor Wesley Golden speaks during a press conference in Clarksville, Tenn., Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023. Tornadoes struck Middle Tennessee on Saturday, killing at least six people and leaving more than 160,000 Middle Tennessee residents without power.

"We are devastated by the catastrophic event that occurred yesterday afternoon," Golden said. "Our hearts go out to all of the families suffering from the enormous impact left in the wake of this tornado. It will take a lot of time, resources and us coming together to get through this difficult time."

"We've been on the ground and we've seen first hand neighbors helping neighbors. We've heard stories of combat medics getting out wit their jump bags helping people in the middle of the night."

Jimmie Edwards, Director of Emergency Services, speaks during a press conference in Clarksville, Tenn., Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023. Tornadoes struck Middle Tennessee on Saturday, killing at least six people and leaving more than 160,000 Middle Tennessee residents without power.

"Our community is strong. Our faith is strong. We will get through this together. Please pray for those affected," Golden said.

More: After tornado outbreak slams Tennessee, long road to recovery begins: 'Our community is strong'

Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts said he and other city and county officials toured the affected neighborhoods Sunday morning in disbelief.

"Our priority first is to take care fir our people," Pitts said. "There is devastation everywhere. One thing I love about this city — when there is a need, we rally around that need."

How to Help: After tornado outbreak slams Tennessee, long road to recovery begins: 'Our community is strong'

Despite her home being affected, a little girl named Ellie, Pitts said, sang "All I Want for Christmas" to the officials viewing the destruction.

"We appreciate Ellie uplifting us," he said.

Pitts placed the city under a state of emergency and instituted a 9 p.m. curfew for the city on both Saturday and Sunday nights.

Joseph Mullen removes debris from his home on Jackie Lorraine Dr. in Clarksville, Tenn., Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023. Tornadoes struck Middle Tennessee on Saturday, killing at least six people and leaving more than 160,000 Middle Tennessee residents without power.

Officials did not release any further information about those killed during the tornado, explaining families are still being notified.

“This is devastating news and our hearts are broken for the families of those who lost loved ones. The City stands ready to help them in their time of grief,” Pitts said on Saturday when the city released the fatalities.

Three other deaths were confirmed in Madison in Davidson County after the storms moved through Middle Tennessee Saturday afternoon.

Damaged homes along Cabana Drive in Clarksville, Tenn., Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023. Tornadoes struck Middle Tennessee on Saturday, killing at least six people and leaving more than 160,000 Middle Tennessee residents without power.

Golden and Pitts assured the community that county, city and outside efforts and resources would be used to help those affected recover from the devastation.

Sounded like a train

Vincent Welshman was driving home to his wife and kids when he heard the tornado sirens sound off near his mom's house just a few blocks away.

A low howl quickly turned into what "sounded like a train going down some train tracks," he wrote in a message to The Tennessean.

The sky rapidly grew dark — so dark he could not see the tornado.

Dustin Arnold removes debris from his yard in Clarksville, Tenn., Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023. Tornadoes struck Middle Tennessee on Saturday, killing at least six people and leaving more than 160,000 Middle Tennessee residents without power.

When the storm lifted, the Garrettsburg Estates neighborhood was shattered.

"My home was not damaged, thank God, but my neighbors and friends were not so lucky," he wrote. "... The message I want to send is to just never take these emergency bulletins lightly that pop up on our phones."

"This is a day nobody wanted or expected, but this is a day where our community shines," Pitts said.

Damaged homes are seen on Jackie Lorraine Dr. in Clarksville, Tenn., Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023. Tornadoes struck Middle Tennessee on Saturday, killing at least six people and leaving more than 160,000 Middle Tennessee residents without power.

Pitts asked residents to stay home and off the roads to give first responders time and space to respond to emergency calls Saturday and Sunday.

"We know there's extensive damage throughout the communities," Pitts said. "We need to be able to take care of those families so desperately in need of help.

Crews work on repairing utility lines on Tiny Town Rd in Clarksville, Tenn., Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023. Tornadoes struck Middle Tennessee on Saturday, killing at least six people and leaving more than 160,000 Middle Tennessee residents without power.

Mosaic Church and Northeast High School will act as shelters to those displaced. To volunteer help, please call 931-245-2988, Jimmy Settle city communications director said.

Clarksville-Montgomery County Schools will be closed Monday and Tuesday.

This is a developing story.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Herald: Clarksville officials disperse aid to families after tornado destruction