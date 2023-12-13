Clarksville Parks and Recreation provides hot showers for those affected by tornado

All three city of Clarksville recreation centers are open, and hot showers are available free of charge for those affected by the tornadoes that have left many in Clarksville displaced, according to an announcement by parks and recreation Wednesday.

The recreation centers also serve as indoor facilities for children to be active while out of school.

Montgomery County officials have assessed that 1,974 residential sites, 58 commercial sites and three public facilities were hit by the tornado. To date, 243 of the residential sites have been designated as destroyed, 436 have sustained major damage, 940 have sustained minor damage, 354 have been affected and one is inaccessible.

"These numbers represent displaced individuals whose lives have been turned upside down," county government said on social media. "Please continue to pray for them and help as you can." Assessments are still being made.

Over 2,000 volunteers have assembled at Mosaic Church alone to aid residents during the recovery efforts.

A Montgomery County Sheriff unit patrols a neighborhood on Monday, Dec. 11, 2023, in Clarksville, Tenn. Tornadoes struck Middle Tennessee causing catastrophic damage and killing six people Saturday.

Those affected can seek refuge to access shower facilities at the following locations.

Burt-Cobb Recreation Center, 1011 Franklin St., and Crow Recreation Center, 211 Richview Rd., are open as follows:

Monday-Thursday- 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday - 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday - 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on

Closed on Sundays

Kleeman Recreation Center, 166 Cunningham Ln.

Monday - Friday, 7:45 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Closed on Sundays

Rec Rover, mobile activity center

Clarksville Parks and Recreation’s Rec Rover, a mobile recreation vehicle, will provide fun activities at various locations. It will be set up on Wednesday, Dec. 13 at Northeast High School at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Follow Clarksville Parks and Recreation on social media for other dates and locations.

Christmas on the Cumberland

Christmas on the Cumberland, the light display located at McGregor Park, 640 N. Riverside Drive, will remain open during its normal hours.

"The event provides an opportunity for families to celebrate the holiday season and offers a sense of normalcy during this trying time," a parks and recreation press release said.

Open through Jan. 2, 2024

5-10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday

5-11 p.m. Friday-Saturday

Jennifer Letourneau, Director of Clarksville Parks and Recreation, said these efforts are just beginning.

“The road to recovery from this disaster will be long, but our department is doing all we can to pivot our services and provide for those who have lost so much.”

In addition, Clarksville Parks and Recreation grounds and maintenance crews have teamed up with the City of Clarksville Street Department and Gas, Water and Sewer Departments to aid in debris removal.

More hot showers

Church of Christ at Trenton Crossing, 2650 Trenton Road, has mobile showers and laundry stations December 12- December 23

Spring Creek Baptist Church - 2760 Trenton Church - 931-647-5850

Living Hope, Tyler Town, 1200 Winterset Drive, is distributing clothes, baby items, blankets, tarps, canned foods and water from 8 am - 8 pm. They are also serving hot meals and will have jambalaya for over 200 on Tuesday. They have a laundry unit coming and a shower station on Wednesday, 931-201-9702.

Tide Loads of Hope will be at the Walmart 1075 located 1680 Ft. Campbell Blvd. Clarksville from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. This is a free service for the community.

Volunteers work on clearing debis in Clarksville, Tenn., Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023. Tornadoes struck Middle Tennessee on Saturday, killing at least six people and leaving more than 160,000 Middle Tennessee residents without power.

Shelters for those displaced

New Providence United Methodist 1317 Fort Campbell Blvd - 931-6474741

Northeast Highschool 3701 Trenton Rd. (American Red Cross managed) 931-645-6401

Manna Cafe 503 D Street will be open for shelter ONLY when freezing temperatures warrant- as we typically do. Hot meals will be offered at community center in the evenings at 5:30 p.m. at least for this week.

Spring Creek Baptist Church 2760 Trenton Rd. - 931-647-5850 (only daytime shelter)

Urban Ministries will have a limited number of beds at Madison Street United Methodist Church Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday night in the gym. Intake will be in our office during normal business' hours and at 5 pm at the church. Showers, clean clothing, hot meal and breakfast. Contact Debbie for more info at 931-217-9461.

Comfort Inn in Clarksville will have 11 rooms opening Dec. 12. If someone wants a room there they may want to reserve it today, 931-648-3400.

Quality Inn Exit 11 will have room starting tomorrow $79 discount, 931-358-5800

Quality Inn Pleasant View 615-247-7070 will have rooms Dec. 12.

Crunch Fitness Clarksville, 1596 Fort Campbell Blvd., has opened its doors to serve as a warming center and shelter, with hot showers, charging stations and more.

Shelter for out-of-town volunteers: Church of Christ at Trenton Crossing, 2650 Trenton Rd. 931-647-6339

Hampton Inn in Pleasant View has rooms available. Sherry is the director of sales at 6158949910 x2 or cell 6159791252

Visit https://mcgtn.org/gov/important-tornado-information for more relief information on shelter, food and other relief supports.

For additional information about tornado relief efforts, visit clarksvilletn.gov for a complete listing of shelters, volunteer opportunities, supplies and other community services. Those in need of additional resources may also reach out to Clarksville Neighborhood and Community Services at community@cityofclarksville.com or 931-648-6133.

Visit ClarksvilleParksRec.com for more information about recreation centers and other programs and events happening around the City of Clarksville.

This article originally appeared on Clarksville Leaf-Chronicle: Clarksville Parks and Recreation provides tornado relief